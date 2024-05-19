Kiara Advani Shares Glimpses Of ‘Night To Remember’ Cannes Look By Designer Prabal Gurung

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Actress Kiara Advani looked every inch like a doll in an outfit by New York-based designer Prabal Gurung as she attended the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala dinner at Cannes. She shared a sneak peek into what it took to nail the look for the prestigious event.
Kiara took to Instagram on Sunday morning and shared a motley of pictures from her hotel room.
One picture showed Kiara trying out a neckpiece, while her make-up artiste was seen giving the final touches to her look.
Another image showcased her outfit stylists fixing the large pink bow in the back of her dress.
A photo showed her stepping into the elevator, waving goodbye, and flashing her beautiful smile.
Decoding her look, Kiara looked every inch stunning in an off-shoulder pink and black gown with a big pink bow at the back, paired with black lace gloves. She completed her look with her hair tied in a sleek, high bun.
The actress captioned the images:“A night to remember.”
Kiara was honoured alongside names such as Aseel Omran, Adhwa Fahad, Ramata-Toulaye Sy, Sarocha Chankimha, and Salma Abu Deif at the gala.
MENAFN19052024000231011071ID1108230387
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.