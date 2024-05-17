Launching First Tanker Powered By Natural Gas

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 17 (Petra)-- Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC), Ziad Al-Saaida, announced the launch of the first tank, which was filled with compressed gas from nearby sources and powered by natural gas rather than diesel at the Risha station site.This is in line with a statement released by the Authority, which was made, on Friday, to coincide with the opening of Jordan's first station to receive compressed natural gas from the National Petroleum Company's Risha gas field.According to Al-Saaida, vehicles and locomotives set aside for this purpose will deliver the gas to the end user. Under a license from the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission, the Jordan Liquefied Gas Company is carrying out the project, which is regarded as a groundbreaking initiative in Jordan.