Emirates To Open Dubai-Ho Chi Minh City Route

Dubai: Emirates is expanding its operations in Vietnam with a second daily flight between Dubai and Ho Chi Minh City starting from January 15, 2025.

This additional flight is timed to meet the surge in demand around the Lunar New Year festival.

The new service aims to enhance air connectivity and provide more travel options for passengers.

Travellers to and from Ho Chi Minh City now have more options to connect to popular destinations worldwide. These include Amsterdam, Barcelona, Frankfurt, London, Manchester, Moscow, Paris, New York City, Bogota, Mauritius, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Miami, Washington D.C., Montreal, Mexico, and more.

Operated by the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER, the flight features a two-class configuration with 42 seats in Business Class and 386 in Economy Class.

With an extensive network of more than 140 destinations worldwide, Emirates currently operates daily flights from both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam to Dubai and beyond.

