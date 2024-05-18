JFA Calls For Sanctions On Israeli Football Teams

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Football Association (JFA) has called on FIFA to impose sanctions on the Israeli teams, following Israel's aggression against Gaza.

The call was made by Samar Nassar, JFA secretary-general, during a speech at the FIFA Congress in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, according to the Jordan news Agency, Petra.

During her speech, which was attended by HRH Prince Ali, JFA president of the Football Association, Nassar highlighted Israel's atrocities in Gaza and urged FIFA to fulfil its role in protecting human rights.



The JFA also supported the Palestinian Football Association's call for FIFA to exclude Israeli teams from its competitions.

The call to suspend Israel was made by Palestinian Football Association President Jibril Rajoub during an impassioned speech at FIFA's annual congress in Bangkok on Friday.

Palestine called on FIFA to suspend Israel from global football, citing death toll among Palestinian footballers during the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.

The president also said that more than 250 Palestinian athletes, the majority of whom were football players, have been killed in Gaza and several football stadiums have been destroyed.

FIFA has postponed the decision to suspend Israel with its president Gianni Infantino saying world's governing body needed to make consultations on the legality of the matter in dispute first.



