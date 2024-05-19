(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 19 (KUNA)
1952 -- The National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) was established as the first bank in State of Kuwait and Arabian Gulf region.
1999 -- Fahad Al-Duwairi, a renowned man of letter and one of the first writers in Kadhma Magazine in 1948, passed away at age of 78.
2000 -- Kuwaiti director Fuad Al-Shatti became member of the higher theater council, the world's top theatrical assembly.
2008 -- Kuwait National Committee for protection of ozone won the US Environmental Protection Agency's ozone protection award in a ceremony held in Washington D.C.
2015 -- Arab Standing Cultural Committee chose Kuwait as Arab Cultural Capital for 2022 in recognition of its cultural role.
2016 -- Islamic Development Bank awarded Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) the Science and Technology Prize for its contributions to social and economic development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
2016 -- Kuwait Embassy in France confirmed death of Abdulmohsen Al-Mutairi in an EgyptAir plane crash, with the plane, bound from Paris to Cairo, carrying 66 people including the crew. 2021 -- The Council of Governmental Universities approved a suggestion to establish a council general secretariat. (end) gta
MENAFN19052024000071011013ID1108230368
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.