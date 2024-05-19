(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 19 (KUNA)

1952 -- The National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) was established as the first bank in State of Kuwait and Arabian Gulf region.

1999 -- Fahad Al-Duwairi, a renowned man of letter and one of the first writers in Kadhma Magazine in 1948, passed away at age of 78.

2000 -- Kuwaiti director Fuad Al-Shatti became member of the higher theater council, the world's top theatrical assembly.

2008 -- Kuwait National Committee for protection of ozone won the US Environmental Protection Agency's ozone protection award in a ceremony held in Washington D.C.

2015 -- Arab Standing Cultural Committee chose Kuwait as Arab Cultural Capital for 2022 in recognition of its cultural role.

2016 -- Islamic Development Bank awarded Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) the Science and Technology Prize for its contributions to social and economic development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

2016 -- Kuwait Embassy in France confirmed death of Abdulmohsen Al-Mutairi in an EgyptAir plane crash, with the plane, bound from Paris to Cairo, carrying 66 people including the crew. 2021 -- The Council of Governmental Universities approved a suggestion to establish a council general secretariat.