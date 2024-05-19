Time Reveals Truth: Armenians Who Left Garabagh Become Exposed As Not Indigenous

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



A few thousand Armenians who left Azerbaijan's Garabagh withtheir own volition and moved to Yerevan are quite frisky andsatisfied with their living conditions today. However, Armenia istrying to present it in a different form in the international arenajust so as not to reveal that its past claims regarding Garabaghare groundless.

We are talking about two main points here: First, Armenia'sdesire to justify its territorial claims, that is, during the30-year occupation period, its attempt to imagine itself as anindigenous rather than an occupying party.

The second issue is Armenia's intention to obtain refugee statusbefore the UN. Although a group of Armenians who voluntarily movedfrom Garabagh to Yerevan did not leave a good impression on theArmenian authorities, it also has "positive aspects", which areArmenia's desire to snatch a treat in the world using the "refugee"status.

I wonder how the countries of the world feel about it? At least,how do the West and Europe, on which Armenia relies the most,accept this?

"As for Nagorno-Karabakh, we support families who had toleave their homes and who returned to Armenia. Hungary provided alot of assistance to Armenia and these families."

Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Economic Relations ofHungary Peter Szijjártó said these words in a press statement.

There are even some hidden points in this statement of theHungarian official. If attention is paid, it can be described inthe following way: Armenians who by no force and by their owndecision left Garabagh are quite satisfied with their currentliving conditions.

Through the expression "the Armenians returned to Armenia", theHungarian Minister means they were not the indigenous inhabitantsof Garabagh, which means the joy of the Armenians turned out to bepremature, especially since they had to leave Azerbaijan'sGarabagh, which means they were not deported or forced byanyone.

But what is the source of this joy in them?

The second Garabagh War was already a clear answer to allquestions about the future of Garabagh. Moreover, in the last 30years, even during the last chords of the Armenian occupation,people who were found guilty of many crimes were worried aboutliving in the Azerbaijani territory, i.e., in Garabagh togetherwith Azerbaijanis. Because the territories of Garabagh werewitnesses of Armenian terrorism and crimes at all times.

Another issue was the refugees of Armenian origin who werebrought there at the request of Yerevan without the right to livein Garabagh. This was Armenia's plan to create an artificialdemographic indicator. However, statistical information about theoriginal inhabitants of Garabagh has been available in the archivesof Azerbaijan since the Soviet era. This shows that Armenia'sattempt to falsify statistics would have been fruitless anyway. ThePatriotic War did not leave a need for this; The Armenianpopulation living illegally in Garabagh had to leave the territoryvery smoothly. Because this was the only way out for them to getrid of further accusations and criminal cases that were expected toopen against them. For this reason, the Armenians who left Garabaghare living the most“prosperous period” in Yerevan today.