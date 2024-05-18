Publishing Houses Laud Qatar's Efforts To Promote Literary Arts

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Officials of the Qatari publishing houses praised the state-backed efforts, represented by the Ministry of Culture, in supporting the publication industry locally, affirming that these efforts would nurture and promote the cultural movement and invoke the academic and innovative production of books in Qatar.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA) on the sidelines of their participation in the 33rd Doha International Book Fair (DIBF), the officials said the Ministry of Culture has offered numerous facilitations to support the participation of publishing houses in the event, highlighting that the decision to reduce the registration fees and renewing the licence of local publishing houses will obviously allow the emergence of new houses, in addition to helping young writers publish their creative works and delve deep into knowledge fields.

Director of Qatar University Press Dr Fatima al-Suwaidi said the QU Press aims to support QU's vision and realise its mission towards excellence in research and education through pursuing international scientific publishing criteria and hiring stellar and aptitude authors in all professional fields to meet the requirements of both QU and the society in general.

This is the third participation of QU Press in this fair and it has already fulfilled the promise for readers by showcasing a wide diversity of six publications.

And after four years, the number of groundbreaking publications strikingly exceeded 75 titles of them over 20 new titles were published during the academic year 2023-2024, al-Suwaidi pointed out. He highlighted that the foremost interest the publishers receive from the ministry obviously helps foster the cultural exchange and shine a spotlight on the value of books and their critical role in raising awareness, in addition to drawing outstanding authors and professional experts underpinning the Qatar National Vision 2030.

For her part, CEO of Rosa Publishing House Aisha Jassim al-Kuwari said that this is the seventh time for Rosa to participate in DIBF, pointing out that the Qatari and international publishing houses are always committed to participating in this fair which is considered as a hub that converges all houses in one venue.

Al-Kuwari noted the decision of the Ministry of Culture to reduce the registration and licensing fees for the local houses, emphasizing that such a step will definitely support the publication industry in Qatar and increase the literal and intellectual production, along with the emergence of Qatari writers. She stressed the need for publishing and translating the Qatari books abroad to reach a wider foreign audience by the same manner of translating international books into Arabic language.

In charge of the Media Department at Hamad Bin Khalifa University Press Athba al-Muslimani affirmed that DIBF is one of the most major events, adding that HBKU Press has been eager to participate in the fair with a broad range of academic and scientific publications in support of Qatari writers, alongside those who reside in the country.

Al-Muslimani hailed the facilitations provided by the Ministry of Culture for the Qatari publishing houses in the event, something that patently promotes their presence and expedites the reach of intellectual materials to the audience and Director of Lusail University Press (LU Press) at Lusail University, Dr Murielle El Haj Nahas lauded the efforts of the Ministry of Culture in supporting the publication industry in multiple fields, adding that they will promote cultural innovation. She also hailed the decision taken by the ministry to reduce the registration fees.

