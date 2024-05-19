Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Russian Ammunition Depot In Bakhmut Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The pilots of Vampire strike UAVs of the Phoenix border guard unit have destroyed a Russian ammunition depot and hit the positions and shelters of the invaders in the Bakhmut sector.

The Ukrainian State Border Guard Service published a respective video on its website , Ukrinform reports.

Video: State Border Guard Service

"At night, using Vampires, the border guards destroyed an ammunition depot, a Ural and a UAZ and hit the positions and shelters of the occupiers," the report reads.