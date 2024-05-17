Fedex Cares Beautifies And Keeps Local Waterways Clean

(MENAFN- 3BL) FedEx Cares, in collaboration with the Wolf River Conservancy, Clean Memphis, and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF), led a major effort to beautify and conserve the Wolf River Greenway in Memphis on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. This event celebrates 15 years of collaboration between FedEx Cares and NFWF in their joint mission to protect and restore plants, fish, wildlife, and urban habitats across the nation.

The initiative brought together nearly 40 enthusiastic FedEx volunteers and representatives from the Wolf River Conservancy, Clean Memphis, and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

“I always look forward to the camaraderie and team building that happens when participating in FedEx Cares events, and this event was no different,” said Jessica Tillie, Director of Airline & International, and Specialty Ops Communications.“More importantly, these volunteer opportunities always serve as a great reminder for how FedEx is supporting the betterment of our communities here in Memphis.”

The volunteer teams engaged in various activities aimed at enhancing the Wolf River Greenway, including litter and tire removal, tree and flower planting, construction of an unpaved dirt trail, and the establishment of a floating garden.

“The Wolf River Conservancy is pleased to have partnered with FedEx Cares, Clean Memphis and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to cleanup and improve a stretch of the Wolf River Greenway in North Memphis,” said Erik Houston, Executive Director of the Wolf River Conservancy.“Volunteers from FedEx and Wolf River Conservancy staff removed 138 tires, 15 large bags of trash and 25 large items from valuable wetlands along with significant removal of invasive plant species. The Conservancy is grateful for the opportunity to partner with FedEx employees to make these improvements for our community.”