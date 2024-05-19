Drones Attack Two Oil Facilities In Russia Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions rang out and a fire broke out in the area of an oil depot in Vyborg, Russia's Leningrad region. A fire also broke out at an oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban following a likely drone attack.
That's according to the Telegram channel Baza , Ukrinform reports.
"Eyewitnesses report the sounds of explosions in Vyborg, Leningrad region. After that, a fire started in the area of the local oil depot. It is not clear what exactly happened," the post reads.
"A fire broke out at the refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban. According to preliminary data, the oil depot was attacked by drones - eyewitnesses are reporting the sounds of explosions," the Telegram channel Baza reported.
MENAFN19052024000193011044ID1108230310
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.