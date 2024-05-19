Drones Attack Two Oil Facilities In Russia Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions rang out and a fire broke out in the area of an oil depot in Vyborg, Russia's Leningrad region. A fire also broke out at an oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban following a likely drone attack.

That's according to the Telegram channel Baza , Ukrinform reports.

"Eyewitnesses report the sounds of explosions in Vyborg, Leningrad region. After that, a fire started in the area of the local oil depot. It is not clear what exactly happened," the post reads.

"A fire broke out at the refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban. According to preliminary data, the oil depot was attacked by drones - eyewitnesses are reporting the sounds of explosions," the Telegram channel Baza reported.