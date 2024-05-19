               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Drones Attack Two Oil Facilities In Russia Overnight


5/19/2024 12:16:33 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions rang out and a fire broke out in the area of an oil depot in Vyborg, Russia's Leningrad region. A fire also broke out at an oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban following a likely drone attack.

That's according to the Telegram channel Baza , Ukrinform reports.

"Eyewitnesses report the sounds of explosions in Vyborg, Leningrad region. After that, a fire started in the area of the local oil depot. It is not clear what exactly happened," the post reads.

"A fire broke out at the refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban. According to preliminary data, the oil depot was attacked by drones - eyewitnesses are reporting the sounds of explosions," the Telegram channel Baza reported.

MENAFN19052024000193011044ID1108230310


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search