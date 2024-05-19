Premier League: De Zerbi To Leave Brighton At The End Of Season

(MENAFN- IANS) London, May 19 (IANS) Roberto De Zerbi will leave Brighton and Hove Albion after their final game of the season on Sunday, both the club and the coach have confirmed.

The 44-year-old Italian arrived at Brighton in September 2022 after Graham Potter left to join Chelsea and led the club to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League and a place in the Europa League in his first season in charge.

Brighton's first ever European campaign ended in a last-16 defeat to Roma, while Brighton go into the last game of this season in the 10th place in the Premier League. However, his side's impressive football has seen the Italian linked with several other clubs for next season, reports Xinhua.

"I am very sad to be leaving Brighton, but I am also very proud of what my players and staff have achieved with the support of everyone at the club and our amazing fans in the past two historical seasons," said De Zerbi.

"We have agreed to end my time at Brighton so that the club and I can continue to work in the way that suits each of us best. I have really enjoyed an intense and challenging two years working in the Premier League, not least competing in four major competitions this season. Leaving now provides me with time to take a break before deciding on my future plans," added the coach.

Meanwhile, Brighton owner Tony Bloom said that the coach had "given us two excellent seasons of service in which he has led the club to new heights."

"We have mutually agreed to end Roberto's contract at a time that suits both parties allowing us the earliest opportunity to plan for next season, and Roberto plenty of time to consider his next move," added the owner.