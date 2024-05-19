Astro Zindagi: Weekly Horoscope

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for May 20-26.

Aries

This week, make sure you do not sound arrogant or insensitive to others. Keep a balance between your excitement and being considerate to those around you. If you are looking for a job, this is a good week to go for interviews and networking. Your self-confidence and communication skills will be at their peak, which will be a great asset when you meet the employers. Narrow your search to areas such as media, publishing, education, travel, or any industry that involves communication and knowledge sharing. Your attention may be centred on your own development, but do not forget about your family obligations. Your relationship with your dad or elder brothers may be brought into focus. Be mindful of your words and actions.

Tip of the week: Be mindful of your words

Taurus

This week, you will be decisive and concentrated. You will have the power of will to achieve your goals. But also be aware of the danger of becoming too stubborn or inflexible. Attempt to listen to the other person's opinions with an open mind. Employed workers should expect a busy work week. You might be required to spend more time and energy on important assignments. Do not run away from your obligations. Your bosses and co-workers will certainly admire your dedication. Nevertheless, do not quarrel with coworkers over minor things. Singles might experience a desire to begin new relationships. However, avoid the temptation of short-term attractions.

Tip of the week: Listen to others

Gemini

This week will be a mixed one. Some challenges are ahead, but don't worry; you are strong enough to deal with them smartly. Concentrate on what is essential, and do not be distracted by trivial things. Your communication skills will be great, and you can use them to convince others. For those who are jobless, there is no need to lose hope. Keep trying and make sure you are well-prepared for interviews. Good times are ahead, but you need to be patient. Don't be shy about asking for assistance from your network. Those committed should try to spend time together as much as possible and make their time meaningful. A romantic gesture can intensify your relationship. Nevertheless, try to avoid pointless quarrels about trifling matters.

Tip of the week: Don't be distracted

Cancer

This week, you may encounter some health issues or work-related friction. Take care of your body, and do not overwork. On the positive side, you may be backed by people with influence or authority. This is the best time for job seekers to apply for government jobs or positions in large organisations. Nevertheless, be aware that the recruitment process may be lengthy. Employees may be challenged by their co-workers or bosses. Don't get into conflicts, and concentrate on your work. People in the healthcare, military, or civil service sectors could have a busy week. You may have to deal with arguments or tension with your family members, especially your mother or maternal relatives.

Tip of the week: Take care of your health

Leo

This week, you will be full of energy and will be very creative. You will be exposed to new ideas and get to show your talents. However, don't let your overconfidence or pride get the better of you. Be humble, and do not let your ego get the best of you. Other people's suggestions are also worth listening to. You will be acknowledged for your diligence and creativity this week. Some of you may get promoted or receive a pay raise. Those working in the creative or entertainment industry will be productive. Your bosses will be happy with your work. This week, singles will have lots of chances to find love. You will be very charming and will attract many people of the opposite gender.

Tip of the week: Showcase your talents

Virgo

This week, you will be in a domestic mood. You may want to be at home more or with your family members. This is the right time for house renovations or buying a house. Your emotions might be slightly more sensitive, so don't take things too personally. For job seekers, this is a good week to apply for government jobs or those related to real estate, construction, or agriculture. Employees may experience some difficulties at work due to ego conflicts with their colleagues or superiors. Do not get distracted, and concentrate on your assignment. If committed, there could be some miscommunication or emotional conflict with your partner.

Tip of the week: Don't take things personally

Libra

This week, your level of confidence will be high. Tap into this positive energy to start new projects or initiatives that you have been putting off. Nevertheless, do not become overconfident and make rash decisions in an impulsive manner. Ponder over it carefully before taking any major steps. This is a good time to learn new skills or pick up that hobby you have wanted to do for a long time. Those who are preparing for government job exams or entrance tests can expect good results. Self-employed people can also grow their business. If single, you may encounter an interesting person this week who has a lot in common with you.

Tip of the week: Learn new skills

Scorpio

This week, don't miss the opportunity to do something meaningful. It is a good time to start new projects or initiatives. Nevertheless, be careful and do not take unjustified risks. Make sure you think through your decisions thoroughly before you act. The possibility of misunderstandings or arguments with co-workers exists. Keep yourself calm and try to settle the problems peacefully. Your efforts and determination will be appreciated by the seniors. This week, you might have to manage your family responsibilities along with your other engagements. Be patient and understanding with elderly relatives who might require your assistance.

Tip of the week: Do not take unjustified risks

Sagittarius

This week, you will be prepared for new challenges. But, be cautious of not being overconfident or arrogant. Strike a balance between your self-assurance and humility, and show respect to others. If you are looking for a job, now is the perfect time to be proactive. Update your resume and apply for jobs that match your competencies and preferences. Your charm and confidence will be evident in the interviews, thus boosting your chances of success. Single Sagittarians, you will be drawn to people who like your magnetic personality this week. Nevertheless, be mindful not to appear too pushy or aggressive. Organise a family party or an outing to strengthen your relationships.

Tip of the week: Show respect to others

Capricorn

This week, you might experience a little bit of energy drainage. Don't beat yourself up about it. Dedicate some time for self-reflection and self-care. If you have been overworking, this is the best time to slow down and recharge your batteries. Don't overload yourself with new commitments until you feel more energetic. Finish up any unfinished business from previous projects. Give away those old things that you do not need anymore to make room for new, fresh energy. The love life may be a bit of a challenge this week. You might be lacking in the motivation to go out and date. It's fine; make use of this time for self-improvement. Take into account your past behaviour that didn't work for you.

Tip of the week: Recharge your batteries

Aquarius

This week you will be more sociable and livelier. You can get chances to make new friends, or you may even join some groups. Seize this opportunity to meet and interact with people who share similar interests. Nevertheless, keep away from being too blunt or rebellious in your attitude. Maintain a balanced perspective. This is a good time for those who are already employed to take up new responsibilities or leadership roles within a team. You might be surprised to find that the seniors will highly value your ideas. Nevertheless, do not be overly unconventional or disruptive. This is a great time for those who are in committed relationships to socialise more as a pair. Attend events or gatherings together.

Tip of the week: Make new connections

Pisces

This week, your creativity will be at its peak. Take advantage of this time to begin new projects or activities. But do not be too confident or arrogant. Your leadership skills will make you a great leader at work and in social circles. People will depend on you to go in the right direction. Now is a good time for job seekers. Your self-assurance will make you stand out among other candidates in the interview. Emphasise your special abilities and the work you have done. Family ties will be tightened as a result of the time spent together. Go to social events or family occasions. Your compassionate nature will be cherished by the elderly.

Tip of the week: Stay grounded and humble

(Neeraj Dhankher is an Astrologer with proficiency in Vedic, KP, and Nadi Astrology. He is the Founder and CEO of Astro Zindagi. The observations are made by the writer based on his analysis)