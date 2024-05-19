Atalanta Back Into Champions League After Victory Over Lecce

(MENAFN- IANS) Rome, May 19 (IANS) Atalanta booked a spot for next season's Champions League after three years as they beat Lecce 2-0 away in Serie A.
After a goalless tie in the first half, the away side broke the deadlock straight after the break when Charles De Ketelaere ran onto a through ball and lobbed it over an on-rushing goalkeeper.
Minutes later, Aleksei Miranchuk's corner set up Gianluca Scamacca for a twisting header to seal the win, reports Xinhua.
With at least five Italian sides featuring in an expanded Champions League next season, fifth-ranked Atalanta now have six points advantage over six-placed Roma. With two rounds to spare, Atalanta have already secured a top-five finish by virtue of a superior head-to-head record against Roma.
Elsewhere, AC Milan who had already secured the second place were humiliated by Torino 3-1.
Duvan Zapata and Ivan Ilic's headers put Torino firmly in charge at half-time, while former Milan player Ricardo Rodriguez's rocket extended the lead just one minute into the second-half, making Ismael Bennacer's penalty become a consolation.
