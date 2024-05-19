What Does Google CEO Sundar Pichai Like To Eat In India? 'Dosa In Bengaluru, Chole Bhature If It Is...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai's list of favourite Indian dishes reflects the diversity of the country's rich cuisine. In an interview with YouTuber Varun Mayya, Sundar Pichai named not one, not two, but three different dishes from different cities as his favourite Indian food 51-year-old said that he would love to eat Dosa if he is in Bengaluru, chole bhature in Delhi, and pav bhaji if he is in Mumbai. When asked about his favourite food in India, Pichai replied,“If it's Bangalore, I will probably get a dosa; it is my favourite food. If it is Delhi, I will get a Chole Bhature, and if it's Mumbai, I will do a Pav Bhaji.”In the nearly 10-minute-long video, Sundar Pichai, talked about multiple topics including artificial intelligence's impact on India. He also advised Indian engineers about how to stay relevant in the industry.



MENAFN19052024007365015876ID1108230360