Singapore Braces For Covid-19 Wave As Cases Surge

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Singapore's government is closely tracking a new wave of Covid-19 infections in the island-nation after the estimated count of weekly cases nearly doubled in the week ended May 11 government“is closely tracking the trajectory of this wave,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Saturday. It said the estimated number of Covid-19 cases nearly doubled to 25,900 in the week of May 5 to 11, compared with 13,700 in the prior period faces new COVID-19 wave, over 25,900 cases reported in a weekAverage daily Covid-19 hospitalizations rose to about 250 from 181 over the same period, the ministry said. It asked public hospitals to reduce their non-urgent elective surgery cases, and move suitable patients to care facilities to protect hospital bed capacity.

Covishield side effects: Doctors call for reevaluation of Covid vaccines“We are at the beginning part of the wave where it is steadily rising,” Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said, according to a Straits Times report.

“The wave should peak in the next two to four weeks, which means between mid and end of June,” Ong added.

MENAFN19052024007365015876ID1108230288