Power Outages In Seven Regions Of Ukraine Due To Hostile Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Seven regions in Ukraine are still without electricity due to enemy shelling.

According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Energy reported this on Facebook .

In particular, in Vinnytsia region, one of the regional power company's substations remains without power due to the fall of the enemy drone's fragments.

In Dnipropetrovska oblast, 37 consumers were left without power supply as a result of the hostilities. All of them have been reconnected.

In Donetsk Oblast, 15,600 customers in 18 settlements lost power due to hostile shelling. 7,200 customers have been reconnected. As of this morning, 103 settlements remain without power supply, with a total of 52,000 metering points.

Gas supply was restored to 73 consumers in the region. At the same time, 17 customers were disconnected due to damaged gas pipelines.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, power companies supplied power to 25 consumers in the frontline area that were cut off due to hostile shelling. At present, 3,731 customers are without electricity.

In Sumy region, 230 consumers in four settlements lost power supply due to night shelling. As of the morning, 4,400 metering points in 77 settlements remain without power.

An overhead line was disconnected in Kharkiv Oblast as a result of hostilities, leaving 1,146 customers without power. In total, 35.4 thousand metering points remain without power due to shelling.

Injury toll in Russia's May 17 attack onrises to 31

Gas supply has been restored to 46 consumers in the region.

In Kherson, 2,900 customers are still without electricity. In the region, 25.9 thousand consumers in 45 settlements have no electricity supply.

In Chernihiv region, more than 1,500 customers are without power as a result of shelling.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of 18 May, Russian drones attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv and Poltava regions , damaging equipment.