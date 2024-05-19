'MS Knows What He Is Going To Do': CSK Bowling Coach Eric Simons Claims Dhoni Has Made Up Mind On His Future

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, May 19 (IANS) Following the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) elimination from playoff contention with a loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), CSK bowling coach Eric Simons spoke out about MS Dhoni's contribution to the team and his future.

Dhoni's retirement from the IPL is one of the biggest talking points as the 42-year-old former Indian captain is speculated to have played his last game for the men in yellow, a team which he has led to five IPL titles.

"There are so many memories of MS Dhoni, the knocks that he plays get you out of trouble. I was in the dugout and said it was incredible we are in a situation with our backs against the wall and he is at the wicket you just don't stop believing he can win for you, So I think that is one of the things that he brings to the group is the incredible self-belief.

"But he has a very simple structure and understanding of the game. I think that's what a lot of cricketers should strive for to, really understand the game and he does and he helps guys with that sort of information and knowledge so it is not to play like MS but understand your game and that's where MS is tremendous," said Eric.

RCB pulled off a major comeback to upset the CSK fans as the team now sitting in fourth place was lurking towards the bottom end of the table for the first half of the season.

What followed was incredible as they won the next six games on the trot to progress to the next stage where they will face either Rajasthan Royals or Sunrisers Hyderabad depending on the final two league games of the season.

"But I think anybody wants to speculate about his future, that is crazy. MS knows what he is going to do. I know that this year I have seen him hit the ball from the pre-tournament camp. So he is playing extremely well and he will make the decision. But he is a fantastic guy to be around. He has been fantastic to witness from the days I was with India and now with CSK.

"He is an incredible cricketer and an incredible individual in terms of his understanding of cricket and life. I think in many ways that what he passes on to guys is the incredible self-belief, never say die and a simple understanding of the game of cricket he can put it in simple words and I think that is one of the best things about him," added Simons.