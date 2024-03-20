Crop Protection Chemicals Market Trends, Size, Share, Analysis, 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Crop Protection Chemicals Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global crop protection chemicals market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global crop protection chemicals market size reached US$ 92.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 134.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during 2024-2032.

Crop protection chemicals are specialized formulations used to ward off pests, diseases, and weeds that threaten crops. Comprising herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides, these chemicals play a pivotal role in safeguarding food security by ensuring the health and productivity of crops. They are engineered to target specific threats, enhancing crop resilience against various biotic stress factors. Utilized extensively in agriculture, these chemicals contribute to yield consistency and quality, boosting agricultural productivity. Their application is crucial in fields and orchards, protecting plants from pests and diseases that can significantly reduce crop quality and yield.

Market Trends:

The global market is primarily fueled by the escalating need to enhance crop yields and quality in response to the global rise in food demand. With the world's population growing, there is an increased strain on the agricultural sector to produce more food efficiently. Additionally, the rising prevalence of pest invasions and plant diseases due to climate change has intensified the demand for effective crop protection solutions. The adoption of these chemicals is also driven by the growing awareness among farmers about the benefits of using pesticides to increase crop output and reduce post-harvest losses.

Furthermore, the shift towards modern agricultural practices and integrated pest management techniques is augmenting market growth. The introduction of innovative and environmentally friendly crop protection chemicals that comply with stringent environmental regulations is another significant market driver. These trends, along with the ongoing research and development aimed at producing safer, more efficient crop protection solutions, are propelling the market forward.

By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Competitive Landscape Operating in the Industry are Given Below:



BASF SE

Corteva Agriscience

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd

Syngenta AG

Bayer Cropscience AG

FMC Corporation

Monsanto Company

Nufarm Limited ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd



Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by

Product Type:



Herbicides

Fungicides

Insecticides Others



Breakup by Origin:



Synthetic Natural



Breakup by Crop Type:



Cereal and Grains

Fruits and Vegetables

Oilseed and Pulses Others



Breakup by Form:



Liquid Solid



Breakup by Mode of Application:



Foliar Spray

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment Others



Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook ( 2024-2032 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

