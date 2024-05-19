Turkish Airlines Introduces New NDC Platform

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Ankara: Turkish Airlines has launched a new distribution capability (NDC) platform called Tkconnect that provides travel agents with exclusive content and services. Beginning Oct. 1, the solution will offer buyers differentiated products and benefits.

While agencies not connected to Tkconnect will be able to make bookings via GDS after Oct. 1, they will incur a fee; also, differentiated rich content products will be available only for Tkconnect users.

According to the carrier, advantages of the platform will be a wide range of exclusive features and privileges, including differentiated ticket pricing, NDC-only promotional fares, rich content supported with visuals and descriptions, and enhanced and promoted ancillary services such as excess baggage, seat selection and special equipment.

Ahmet Olmustur, chief commercial officer, said Tkconnect“will be an important milestone in our mission to enhance passenger experiences and support our commercial partners.” He said the airline is offering Tkconnect to business partners and travel agencies“as a result of our goal to always offer advanced technology in a user-friendly way.”

Turkish is offering three connection options to the platform: a direct connection via NDC APIs; an aggregator connection via“certified technology partners”; and a web-based booking portal.

Travel advisors interested in TKCONNECT can discover more details on the Turkish Airlines' Partners Landing Page thy) or via Turkish Airlines' sales team.



