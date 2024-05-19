Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Polling In Mumbai Tomorrow! Know What's Closed, What's Open

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Maharashtra is in the spotlight as 13 constituencies, including the significant six seats in Mumbai, are set to vote on Monday in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 marks the final polling process in the state, which has been conducted over five phases: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. Vote counting is scheduled for June 4.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Let's carry out our duty as Indians,' Shah Rukh Khan urges people to exercise their franchiseMeanwhile, schools, colleges, and banks will remain closed in the parliamentary constituencies participating in the electoral process on Monday dayLiquor shops will be shut in key constituencies like Mumbai, Palghar, Kalyan, and Thane in Maharashtra, where the polls are scheduled Election Commission of India's directive mandates that the area where elections are held, and adjacent regions adhere to dry days to ensure a fair and peaceful voting environment Read: Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase 5: Full list of 49 constituencies; key candidates hereIn Mumbai, bars and wine shops will reopen at 5 PM on May 20, aligning with election day. Moreover, another dry day will be observed in Mumbai on June 4 during the vote-counting process until the results are announced, NSE closedAdditionally, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be closed on May 20 due to the voting activities, marking the second holiday in the month related to the elections, particularly as all six seats in Mumbai are up for voting during this phase of the seven-phase election of constituencies:Baramati, Raigad, Dharashiv, Latur, Solapur, Madha, Sangli, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Hatkanangle Read: Lok Sabha Elections: Mumbaikars, show your inked finger for a treat! Restaurants offer discounts to voters on May 20, 21With its 48 Lok Sabha seats, Maharashtra is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament, following Uttar Pradesh. Renowned for its political diversity and substantial electoral influence, the state is pivotal in shaping the landscape of national politics.(With inputs from agencies)

MENAFN19052024007365015876ID1108230362