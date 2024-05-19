Azerbaijani Judokas Compete In World Championship

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The World Judo Championship will start today in Abu Dhabi, thecapital of the United Arab Emirates, Azernews reports.

On the first day of the competition, three athletes ofAzerbaijan will step on the mat.

Among men, Balabey Agayev and Turan Bayramov (both 60 kg) willtry to justify the confidence of head coach Richard Trautman.

In the women's race, Leyla Aliyeva (48 kg) will start the fighton behalf of Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that Azerbaijani national team participatedin the World Cup with 9 male and 2 female judokas in 8 weightcategories. The championship will last from May 19 to 24.