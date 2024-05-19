               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani Judokas Compete In World Championship


5/19/2024 2:15:27 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The World Judo Championship will start today in Abu Dhabi, thecapital of the United Arab Emirates, Azernews reports.

On the first day of the competition, three athletes ofAzerbaijan will step on the mat.

Among men, Balabey Agayev and Turan Bayramov (both 60 kg) willtry to justify the confidence of head coach Richard Trautman.

In the women's race, Leyla Aliyeva (48 kg) will start the fighton behalf of Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that Azerbaijani national team participatedin the World Cup with 9 male and 2 female judokas in 8 weightcategories. The championship will last from May 19 to 24.

MENAFN19052024000195011045ID1108230390


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search