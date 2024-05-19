Russian Army Loses 1,210 Soldiers In Ukraine Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's overall combat losses in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and May 19, 2024 have reached about 492,290 troops, with 1,210 soldiers killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In addition, Ukraine's defense forces have already destroyed 7,576 (+16) Russian tanks, 14,630 (+35) armored fighting vehicles, 12,687 (+48) artillery systems, 1,074 (+3) multiple rocket launchers, 803 (+2) anti-aircraft warfare systems, 354 warplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,155 (+47) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 2,204 (+1) cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 17,251 (+82) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 2,077 (+2) pieces of special equipment.

The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.