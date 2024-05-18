Azerbaijan's GDP Rises 4.3 Percent To 38.2 Billion Manats

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul Read more
Azerbaijan's total domestic product reached 38.1819 billionmanats from January to April this year, marking a 4.3 percentincrease compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan StateStatistics Committee.
According to the State Statistics Committee, the added value inthe oil and gas sector saw a slight decline of 0.1 percent. Incontrast, the non-oil and gas sector experienced a robust growth of7.7 percent.
The GDP breakdown is as follows:
Industry: 40.3 percent
Trade and vehicle repair: 9.5 percent
Transport and warehousing: 6.9 percent
Construction: 6.0 percent
Agriculture, forestry, and fishing: 3.1 percent
Tourist accommodation and public catering: 2.4 percent
Information and communication: 1.7 percent
Other sectors: 20.0 percent
Net taxes on products and imports: 10.1 percent
This growth reflects a dynamic economic environment, withsignificant contributions from various non-oil sectors.
MENAFN18052024000195011045ID1108228672
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.