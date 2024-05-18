Azerbaijan's GDP Rises 4.3 Percent To 38.2 Billion Manats

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan's total domestic product reached 38.1819 billionmanats from January to April this year, marking a 4.3 percentincrease compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan StateStatistics Committee.

According to the State Statistics Committee, the added value inthe oil and gas sector saw a slight decline of 0.1 percent. Incontrast, the non-oil and gas sector experienced a robust growth of7.7 percent.

The GDP breakdown is as follows:

Industry: 40.3 percent

Trade and vehicle repair: 9.5 percent

Transport and warehousing: 6.9 percent

Construction: 6.0 percent

Agriculture, forestry, and fishing: 3.1 percent

Tourist accommodation and public catering: 2.4 percent

Information and communication: 1.7 percent

Other sectors: 20.0 percent

Net taxes on products and imports: 10.1 percent

This growth reflects a dynamic economic environment, withsignificant contributions from various non-oil sectors.