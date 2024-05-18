Army Thwarts Drug Smuggling Attempt From Syria

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Eastern Military Zone personnel in cooperation with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND), foiled an attempt to smuggle large quantities of narcotics from Syria on Thursday evening, which led to the death of two drug smuggling suspects, according to a senior military source at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army (JAF).

JAF said that other smuggling suspects who tried to cross Jordan were injured and retreated into Syrian territory, while several weapons were seized and handed over to the relevant authorities.

The official restated the JAF's commitment to using all available means to confront any threat to Jordan's national security.

His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday called for enhancing joint Arab action and coordination to address challenges facing the Arab region, including armed outlaw groups that defy state sovereignty.

Delivering Jordan's address to the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the Summit Level, held in Bahrain, the King said,"We must enhance our Arab coordination to address the challenges facing our countries, and to ensure respect for the policy of good neighbourliness and non-intervention in the affairs of Arab states."

His Majesty added: "At the same time, we must counter armed outlaw groups that defy state sovereignty, as well as the actions of these criminal groups, especially drug and arms smuggling, which Jordan has been countering firmly for years, to protect our youth from this external danger."

In March, AND officials said that approximately 23,000 drug-related cases were recorded in Jordan in 2023, involving over 35,000 individuals. Around 13,000 individuals were apprehended for drug-related trafficking or distribution cases.

AND officials stated that the seized quantities of drugs in 2023 in cooperation with the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), customs, and other security agencies included 6,200 kilogrammes of hashish, 6.5 kilogrammes of heroin, around 19 million Captagon pills, 141.5 kilogrammes of cocaine, 15 kilogrammes of Joker powder, and about 70.5 kilograms of crystal meth.

Over the past several years, particularly since the outbreak of the crisis in Syria in 2011, Jordan has faced hundreds of infiltration and smuggling attempts, primarily from Syria and Iraq, as a consequence of the security challenges in these countries.