Risha Compressed Natural Gas Station Opened

Ruwaished, May 17 (Petra)-- Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Saleh Kharabsheh, inaugurated the compressed natural gas station of the Jordan Gas Company, in the Al-Risha region in Al-Ruwaished District.At the opening, Kharabsheh stated that this project is the first of its kind in the Kingdom to supply compressed natural gas to industries. He also stated that it is one of the most significant energy projects currently underway and one of the most important initiatives we are pursuing within the executive program of the Economic Modernization Vision. This means that three projects are anticipated to produce compressed natural gas in the Risha area, with the gas produced there being transported via specialized tanks for use as a fuel source in industries.He emphasized that the project is made up of two stations: the Mother Station, which is the major station, is situated in the Risha gas field area, and the Daughter Station, which is a subsidiary, is situated close to customers. He emphasized that the purpose of this action is to take advantage of the extra amounts generated from the Risha gas field by opening After gas is compressed and liquefied to provide customers, private sector investors may be able to transport the gas from the region to consumption centers in tanks. This helps to lower operating costs for enterprises, increase reliance on local suppliers, and provide job opportunities.According to Kharabsheh, the project's main goal is to support the Kingdom's domestic industry and economic sectors. The percentage of savings from using natural gas for diesel is estimated to be more than 50 percent, and for heavy fuel, it is more than 20 percent. This means that the project's goal for liquefied gas is the National Petroleum Company supplies the Jordan Liquefied Gas Company with more than 40 percent of its total output, or 12 million cubic feet per day, and its newly built main station can handle up to 20 million cubic feet per day.Kharabsheh noted that as part of the Ministry's plans to provide a clean, sustainable, and less expensive energy source, the Ministry is working to follow up on the delivery of natural gas to the cities of Amman and Zarqa in addition to the project to deliver natural gas to industrial cities.