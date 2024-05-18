ICMEI Presents AAFT Scholarship To Embassy Of Armenia

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: In a gesture of goodwill and to strengthen the bonds of friendship between India and Armenia, the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) takes immense pleasure in presenting a scholarship from the Asian Academy of Film & Television (AAFT), a prestigious institution in India, to the Ambassador of Armenia to India.



The scholarship, extended to a deserving student from Armenia, encompasses enrolment in any one of the creative short-term courses offered by AAFT, along with boarding and lodging facilities for a duration of three months. This initiative aims to foster cultural exchange and educational cooperation between the two nations, laying the foundation for a lasting partnership.



AAFT stands as a beacon of excellence in the field of media and entertainment education, and it is the only institution in the world to have announced 196 international scholarships, each dedicated to students from 196 countries, for short-term creative courses. This scholarship program underscores AAFT's commitment to nurturing talent from across the globe and promoting cross-cultural understanding through education.



The documents outlining this scholarship initiative were presented to H.E. Vahagn AFYAN the Ambassador of Armenia by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University, during his visit to the international headquarters of ICMEI at Marwah Studios in Noida Film City. Dr. Marwah's dedication to fostering educational opportunities and cultural exchange between India and Armenia has been instrumental in the realization of this initiative.



This scholarship program not only provides a platform for aspiring talents from Armenia to hone their skills but also serves as a testament to the enduring friendship and cooperation between the peoples of India and Armenia. It reflects ICMEI's commitment to leveraging the power of education and cultural exchange to strengthen bilateral relations.



