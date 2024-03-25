PRESS RELEASE: CHALHOUB GROUP AND TYRANO PARTNER WITH FEMALE-FOUNDED EGYPTIAN DESIGNER, RAMLA, TO RAISE FUNDS FOR DUBAI CARES

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 22 March 2024: Chalhoub Group, partner and creator of luxury experiences in the Middle East, is proud to join both Tryano, Abu Dhabi’s leading fashion and beauty destination, alongside RAMLA, Egyptian, female-founded brand to present a unique Ramadan handbag capsule collection, designed to make a positive impact by giving back to Dubai Cares, a UAE-based global philanthropic organization.



Both Chalhoub Group and Tryano are strongly committed to community engagement, particularly during the Holy Month of Ramadan. With education as a key pillar, Chalhoub Group has consistently strived to make a meaningful difference. Tryano, on the other hand, dedicates itself to empowering through heritage and tradition, supporting local and regional designers, as well as emerging brands. Together, these initiatives enhance the customer experience and foster opportunities for the local community, showcasing the ongoing commitment to making a positive impact during Ramadan and beyond.



Reem Hamed, RAMLA Founder and Chalhoub Group Alumni Member, started her brand with a mission to revive local craftsmanship and heritage, empowering local Egyptian female artisans to design and create. The exclusive handbags designed for Tryano symbolize the desert in its purest form. The use of special gold embroidery thread representing the rich hues of the Egyptian sun and sand.



As Hamed passionately describes, "RAMLA is a lifestyle sustainable brand that aims to showcase Egyptian culture, give back to the community, and empower women artisans. RAMLA, which means sand in Arabic, translates its identity and reflects its name with the use of movement, texture, and embroidery. Knowing that funds raised through the collaboration go towards Dubai Cares, a charity dear to my heart, further reflects the importance of supporting local and regional designers to create fashionable pieces for charity.



Florence Bulté, Chief Sustainability Officer at Chalhoub Group, said: “Launching our 2024 ‘Creating Impact with Love’ campaign continues our tradition of meaningful initiatives during the holy month of Ramadan. Through this collaboration with designer Reem Hamed, we aim to foster our dedication to local talent while reinforcing our commitment to community engagement and sustainable practices. In line with our values, and our continuous partnership with Dubai Cares, with whom we have proudly been collaborating with for over 8 years, the limited-edition collection seeks to make a positive impact on society and contribute to the broader socio-environmental landscape. We are inviting individuals to carry not just a bag, but the values of community, heritage, and education.”



The exclusive Tryano X RAMLA handbags are available in-store at Tryano, Yas Mall. Proceeds from each purchase go to Dubai Cares’ “Education in the Middle East” Programme that aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for children and youth in the region.





