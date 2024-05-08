Shoojit Sircar: Father-Daughter Bonding Has A Lot Of Scope For Beautiful Stories

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) National Award-winning filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who is celebrating the ninth anniversary of his film 'Piku', said on Wednesday that father-daughter relationship is one of the least discussed or represented bonding in cinema.
The filmmaker feels that there is a lot of scope for beautiful stories that can be derived from the dynamics between a father and a daughter.
The director, who is known for his films 'October', 'Vicky Donor', 'Madras Cafe', and 'Sardar Udham', also announced the release date of his upcoming yet-to-be-titled film. The film starring Abhishek Bachchan will hit the theatres on November 15, 2024.
Talking about the bonding between a father and a daughter, the filmmaker said,“The father-daughter relationship is really special. They have their own share of awkwardness and challenges. Also, I feel it's one of the least discussed or represented relationships, which has a lot of scope for beautiful stories."
He added,“'Piku' was one such story with which I could immediately connect. Likewise, my next film also revolves around a sweet bond between a father and a daughter and makes you travel with their emotional journey. We are ready to bring this heartwarming story to the audience globally on November 15."
MENAFN08052024000231011071ID1108188257
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.