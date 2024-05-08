Europa League Semifinal Preview: Unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen Continue Hunt For Historic Treble Against Roma

(MENAFN- IANS) Leverkusen, May 8 (IANS) Xabi Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen are on the cusp of achieving history having not lost a single game so far this season. Their 5-1 win over Frankfurt extended their unbeaten streak to 48 games this season. The 2023/24 Bundesliga winners will be favorites as they already have a 2-0 lead heading into the tie thanks to goals by Florian Wirtz and Robert Andrich in the first leg of the semi-finals that took place in Rome last week.

The champions will be looking to return to their first European finals since the 2001/02 Champions League Finals where they had lost against Real Madrid. It will be a great feeling for Alonso's men if they manage to win the game as they look to complete their revenge on their Italian opponents who eliminated Leverkusen in the Semi-finals of the Europa League in the previous edition. The winner of this semi-final will get set to play the winner of the second semi-final between Atalanta BC and Olympique De Marseille in the final which is to be held at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma head-to-head: 7

Bayer Leverkusen - 2

Roma - 2

Draw - 3

Where will Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma take place?

Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma will be held at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

When will Bayer Leverkusen Vs Roma be played?

Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma will be played on May 9 (May 10 As per IST)

What time is Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma scheduled to kick off?

Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the Europa League semifinals be broadcasted live in India?

The Europa League semifinals will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network.

Where will the Europa League semifinals be live streamed in India?

The Europa League semifinals will be live streamed on Sony Liv app and website.