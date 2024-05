(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian missile strikes in Zaporizhzhia have damaged three educational institutions, a medical facility, 15 residential and six non-residential buildings.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the region's military administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"According to preliminary reports, today's missile attack on Zaporizhzhia damaged objects in four districts of the city: 15 residential buildings and 6 non-residential buildings; 3 educational institutions; a health care institution; a garage and cars," Fedorov said.

He added that concerned services were eliminating the consequences of the attack.

The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia this morning, hitting critical and civilian infrastructure.