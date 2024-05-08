Uttar Pradesh Tourism Shines At GITB 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Lucknow, May 6: The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department's pavilion buzzed with activity as foreign visitors and delegates engaged in B2B meetings on the second day of the 13th edition of the Great Indian Travel Bazaar (GITB) in Jaipur. GITB, organized by the Rajasthan Tourism Department, Ministry of Tourism (Government of India), and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), is being held from May 5 to 7 in Jaipur.



The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department showcased its diverse destinations to domestic and international travel-tour operators and tourism stakeholders. They actively participated in panel discussions and facilitated B2B meetings aimed at enhancing tourist footfall. These engagements provided insights into the state's rich heritage, culture, tourist attractions, and upgraded infrastructure. The UP Tourism pavilion warmly welcomed, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and honoured her with a commemorative souvenir.



The inaugural day of the event, themed 'Wed in India', saw significant interest with the participation of numerous international and national wedding planners. Over the three-day event, approximately 11,000 B2B meetings have been scheduled, attracting over 250 foreign tour operators from 52 countries and representatives from the Tourism Boards of 10 states.



GITB serves as a prestigious platform for stakeholders in the tourism sector, driving branding and marketing initiatives to showcase the state's diverse tourist offerings. The pavilion witnessed a diverse influx of both local and international delegates and tour operators, expressing interest not only in the state's various tourist spots but also in the upcoming 2025 Kumbh Mela.



Uttar Pradesh leads in domestic tourism arrivals in the country, recording 48 crore tourists in 2023. Mukesh Kumar Meshram, Principal Secretary UP Tourism and Culture Department, reiterated the state's commitment to becoming a leading destination for inbound tourism. Through strategic engagements such as B2B meetings with inbound tour operators and tourism entrepreneurs, the department aims to attract foreign tourists while showcasing the `state's tourism infrastructure and attractions to both domestic and international audiences.

Company :-Concept Public Relations India Limited

User :- Arya Ravindran

Email :...