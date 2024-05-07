Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to Deliver GU-Q's 2024 Commencement Address

(MENAFN- BLJ Worldwide) Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) is honored to announce that South African Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will deliver the commencement address to the Class of 2024. Currently serving as the Minister in the South African Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, she is a distinguished leader and advocate for global cooperation, development and regional unity. With her extensive record of governance and steadfast championing of racial and gender justice, Minister Dlamini-Zuma personifies the values of leadership and commitment to service that GU-Q fosters in all of its students.



Her career in public service includes pivotal roles as Chairperson of the African Union Commission, and South Africa’s Minister of Health, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Minister of Home Affairs. Her leadership has significantly impacted global health policies, governance reform, women's empowerment initiatives, and social justice, aligning with GU-Q’s mission to develop ethical and knowledgeable future leaders.



Dr. Safwan Masri, Dean of GU-Q, expressed his excitement about South Africa’s Minister Dlamini-Zuma’s participation in the Commencement event, saying, "Hosting Minister Dlamini-Zuma is more than an honor; it's an extraordinary opportunity for our graduates to encounter and listen to a fearless advocate for justice and equal rights, who is also a seasoned politician and diplomat. Her incredible life journey exemplifies the kind of leadership our students should aspire to: a leadership combining lofty goals with practical efficiency and excellence, and bringing in meaningful changes for its people."



GU-Q is proud to celebrate this special day with Minister Dlamini-Zuma and the talented, versatile graduates of the Class of 2024. As they step into the world, GU-Q is confident in their ability to harness their education to lead and drive change worldwide.

.

-ENDS-









MENAFN07052024004121015981ID1108183581