'Masterchef India Telugu' Gets A Twist, Introduces 'Mystery Box Challenge' In New Episode

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) The cooking reality show 'MasterChef India Telugu' has now introduced the 'Mystery Box Challenge', but with a twist.

In this thrilling test of skill and ingenuity, home cooks are presented with a mysterious box containing only 250ml of water for the entire challenge.

Home cooks will face restrictions on the use of gas and electricity, allowing only limited intervals to utilise these resources.

With these constraints in mind, the aspiring chefs must showcase their creativity and culinary prowess by crafting a single MasterChef-worthy dish that will captivate the judges' palates.

It is a high-stake culinary showdown and it will be interesting to watch as the kitchen heats up and the home cooks rise to the challenge, pushing the boundaries of gastronomic excellence in the competition.

'MasterChef India Telugu' airs every Monday to Friday on Sony LIV.