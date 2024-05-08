Azerbaijani Oil Prices Down Sightly

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF inthe Italian port of Augusta on May 7 stood at $84.55 per barrel,down $0.72 from the previous indication, Azernews reports, citing the source from the country's oil and gasmarket.
It should be noted that the lowest price of "Azeri Light" oilwas recorded on April 21, 2020 (US$15.81), and the maximum pricewas recorded in July 2008 (US$149.66).
