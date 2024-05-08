Russia's Combat Losses In Ukraine Stand At 477,430

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses suffered by Russian invasion forces since the incursion on February 24, 2022, have amounted to 477,430, including 970 in the past day alone.

That's according to the estimates from the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces destroyed 7,418 Russian tanks (+13 over the past 24 hours), 14,246 (+19) armored fighting vehicles, 12,317 (+30) artillery systems, 1,057 MLR systems, 792 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 349 warplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,728 (+11) UAVs, 2,151 (+2) cruise missiles, 26 warships, a submarine, 16,549 (+40) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 2.019 (+2) units of specialized equipment.

The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 84 combat engagements were recorded along the frontlines in the past day.