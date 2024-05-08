Fire Breaks Out In Old Museum In Bihar

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna May 8 (IANS) A fire broke out in Patna's old museum located near the Kotwali police station on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when the museum was being renovated and construction of an underground tunnel to connect it with the new museum was underway, an official of the fire department said.

"The renovation process was underway in the museum and it seems that fire was caused due to short circuit or welding, said Sunil Kumar Nayak, IG of the fire brigade of Patna.

"No casualty was reported. We have sent the fire engines and doused the flame," he said.

Recently, a fire broke out in a hotel near Patna Junction claiming eight lives.