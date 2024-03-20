Infrastructure-As-A-Service (Iaas) Market Trends, Size, Share, Analysis, 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ,"

offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) market size reached US$ 103.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 675.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4% during 2024-2032.

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) is a form of cloud computing that provides virtualized computing resources over the Internet. IaaS is one of the three main categories of cloud services, alongside Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS). This model enables businesses to rent or lease servers for compute and storage in the cloud, thereby eliminating the capital expense of owning and maintaining physical servers. Additionally, the advantages of IaaS are numerous, encompassing cost efficiency, improved scalability, enhanced disaster recovery, and business continuity capabilities. Organizations leverage IaaS for a variety of applications, from hosting websites to supporting big data analytics and deploying complex applications. Some of the types of IaaS include compute, storage, and networking services, all of which offer scalability, flexibility, and management control over the infrastructure.



Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Trends:

The global market is witnessing rapid growth, fueled by the escalating demand for scalable and cost-effective cloud computing solutions. Enterprises are increasingly adopting IaaS to enhance their operational efficiency and agility and to reduce the total cost of ownership. Along with this, the shift towards digital transformation, spurred by the need for businesses to remain competitive, is significantly driving the market expansion. In addition, the rising trend of remote work and the proliferation of data-intensive technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are intensifying the need for robust, scalable IT infrastructure, thereby propelling the demand for IaaS solutions.

The market's growth is also influenced by the increasing move towards DevOps practices, which require dynamic environments that can be quickly provisioned and decommissioned. Furthermore, advancements in cloud technology, along with enhanced security measures and regulatory compliance, are further bolstering the market's growth prospects.

Some of the Top Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Companies Operating in the Market are Given Below:



Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Cisco Systems Inc.

Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)

EMC Corporation

Fujitsu

Google LLC

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Profitbricks

Rackspace Hosting Inc.

Red Hat Inc.

Redcentric PLC Vmware



Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Deployment Type:



Public Cloud

Private Cloud Hybrid Cloud



Breakup by Solution:



Managed Hosting

Disaster Recovery as a Service

Storage as a Service

Colocation

Network Management

Content Delivery

High Performance Computing as a Service Others



Breakup by End-User:



SMBs Large Enterprises



Breakup by Vertical:



IT and Telecom

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Retail and E-commerce

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing Others



Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook ( 2024-2032 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

