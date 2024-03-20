Carbon Black Market Trends, Size, Share, Analysis, 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Carbon Black Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global carbon black industry . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global carbon black market size reached US$ 17.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 24.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during 2024-2032.

Carbon black is a finely divided form of elemental carbon, typically produced by the incomplete combustion of hydrocarbon-based materials. During its manufacturing process, hydrocarbons such as oil or natural gas are burned with a limited supply of air or oxygen, resulting in the formation of fine particles of carbon. This process can occur either through the furnace black process, which involves combusting hydrocarbons at high temperatures in the presence of a catalyst, or through the thermal black process, where the hydrocarbons are heated in a furnace without the presence of a catalyst. Its importance lies in its versatility across industries, serving as a crucial ingredient in the production of rubber products, plastics, printing inks, and coatings.



Global Carbon Black Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for carbon black stems from its widespread applications in rubber and plastic industries, construction, electronics, and automotive sectors. Additionally, the changing environmental regulations and sustainability initiatives propel the market towards eco-friendly alternatives, encouraging the development of carbon black products with reduced environmental impact which is creating a positive market outlook.

Moreover, continual technological advancements in carbon black production techniques enhance efficiency and product quality, catering to the evolving needs of various industries further contributing to market expansion. Furthermore, ongoing research and development efforts aimed at discovering new applications and improving the performance of carbon black contribute to market expansion.

By IMARC group, Some of the Top Carbon Black Companies Operating in the Industry are Given Below:









































Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT)

Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited (Birla Carbon) (BKK: BCT)

Orion Engineered Carbons GmbH

Phillips Carbon Black Limited (NSE: PCBL)

TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD.

Omsk Carbon Group OOO

Jiangxi Blackcat Carbon Black Inc., Ltd.

OCI COMPANY Ltd.

China Synthetic Rubber Corporation SID Richardson Carbon & Energy Co.



Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:



Tire

Non-Tire Rubber

Plastics

Inks and Coatings Others



Breakup by Grade:



Standard Grade Specialty Grade



Breakup by Type:



Furnace Black

Channel Black

Thermal Black

Acetylene Black Others



Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook ( 2024-2032 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

