Anshula Kapoor Savours Her Paris Holiday, Kisses Her 'Happy Place' Partner Rohan

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) The younger sister of actor Arjun Kapoor, Anshula has given a glimpse of happy times with her 'happy place' (her beau Rohan Thakkar) from Disneyland, Paris.

Anshula is on a holiday to Paris, France along with her boyfriend Rohan, who is a screenwriter.

Taking to Instagram, Anshula shared a series of photos with Rohan, wherein she can be seen adorably planting a kiss on his cheeks, with the backdrop of Disneyland.

There are some snaps of food, along with fun pictures of the lovebirds enjoying the adventurous rides in Disneyland.

The post is captioned: "The happiest place on earth with my happy place #disneymagic."

Anshula's cousin Rhea Kapoor commented: "Living lifeeee." Maheep Kapoor dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

Arjun and Anshula are children of producer Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie Kapoor, who were married from 1983 to 1996. Boney later married superstar Sridevi in 1996.