Two Critical Energy Infrastructure Facilities In Lviv Region Damaged In Russian Strikes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Wednesday morning, Russia's invasion forces hit two critical energy infrastructure facilities across Lviv region.

That's according to Maksym Kozytskyi , chief of the Lviv Regional State Administration, who reported the news on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

At around 5:00, the invaders "hit the energy generation facility in the Chervonohrad district using cruise missiles. Two fires have been reported. Firefighters are working on the scenes. Special equipment has been brought in. There is no threat to people living in the area."

Also, Kozytskyi noted, a critical energy infrastructure facility in the Stryi district sustained damage.

"During the repeated air raid alert that went off in our region at 06:27, the invaders attacked with Kinzhal missiles. Critical and residential infrastructure facilities were not damaged," said the head of the Administration.

As Kozytsky emphasized, "as of this hour, there have been no casualties in our region."

All life support systems of Lviv region are working as usual, he assured.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to the Ministry of Energy, in the early hours of Wednesday, May 8, Russian invasion forces launched a barrage of missile and drones targeting electricity generation and transmission facilities in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Vinnytsia regions.