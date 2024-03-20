Multi-Factor Authentication Market Trends, Size, Share, Analysis, 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled

“Multi-Factor Authentication Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,”

offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global multi-factor authentication market size reached US$ 18.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 65.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15% during 2024-2032.

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is a security mechanism that requires users to verify their identity through multiple credentials before gaining access to a system or application. MFA is manufactured through a combination of software and hardware components, including authentication servers, tokens, biometric scanners, and communication protocols. The importance of MFA lies in its ability to significantly enhance security by adding layers of defense against unauthorized access, reducing the risk of data breaches, identity theft, and unauthorized transactions. The benefits of MFA include improved security posture, reduced reliance on passwords alone, enhanced user trust, and better protection of sensitive information.

Global Multi-Factor Authentication Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of cyber threats and data breaches is compelling organizations to adopt robust security measures like MFA to safeguard their digital assets. Additionally, the rising stringent regulatory requirements and compliance standards are driving the adoption of MFA across various sectors, including finance, healthcare, and government is impelling market growth. Moreover, the growing adoption of cloud-based services and the proliferation of mobile devices are fueling the demand for MFA solutions that offer seamless and secure access to resources from anywhere, at any time which is further stimulating market growth.

Furthermore, continual advancements in biometric technology, such as facial recognition and fingerprint scanning, are enhancing the effectiveness and user experience of MFA solutions are propelling market growth. In line with this, the growing focus on user experience and convenience is prompting the development of MFA solutions that balance security with ease of use, driving adoption among businesses and consumers alike is further driving market growth.

Some of the Top Multi-Factor Authentication Companies Operating in the Market are Given Below:



Broadcom, Inc.

HID Global Corporation

Deepnet Security Ltd.

Entrust Datacard Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Gemalto N.V.

Microsoft Corporation

NEC Corporation of America

Okta, Inc.

Ping Identity Corporation

RSA Security LLC

SecureAuth Corporation

SecurEnvoy Limited Suprema Inc



Key Market Segmentation:















Breakup by Model:



Two-Factor Authentication

Three-Factor Authentication

Four-Factor Authentication Five-Factor Authentication



Breakup by Deployment Type:



On-Premises On-Cloud



Breakup by Application:



Smart Card Authentication

Phone-Based Authentication Hardware OTP Token Authentication



Breakup by Vertical:



Banking & Finance

Government

Travel & Immigration

Military & Defence

Commercial Security

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics Others



Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

