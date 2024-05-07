JUMEIRAH ENTERS NEXT PHASE OF GROWTH WITH UNVEILING OF NEW BRAND IDENTITY

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Today, Jumeirah unveils its new brand identity marking a key milestone in its growth strategy to double the size of the portfolio by 2030. The new visual identity is the first stage in a journey of brand evolution designed to inspire a new perspective of luxury for discerning travellers. Building on its origins and reputation for generous hospitality, the move will see Jumeirah reaffirm its position as an industry pioneer, with curated experiences that shape perceptions and trends.





As part of its accelerated growth strategy, Jumeirah has recently announced new properties including Jumeirah Red Sea in Saudi Arabia, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab in the United Arab Emirates and Jumeirah Le Richemond Geneva in Switzerland. Jumeirah’s renewed vision and investment strategy will also see a focus on boutique style properties featuring up to 150 keys, prioritising suite category rooms and villas and residences. The luxury hospitality brand is actively targeting owner and operator opportunities in gateway cities and resort destinations in Europe, The Americas, Africa, and Asia.





Thomas Meier, Chief Operating Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer at Jumeirah said: “Twenty-five years ago, we opened the iconic Jumeirah Burj Al Arab with ambitions to redefine luxury hospitality and over the years we have built an exceptional portfolio of properties across three continents. Today we look to the future of our brand and business with the same pioneering spirit and a robust strategy that will enable the next stage of sustainable growth for Jumeirah. Refining our visual identity and enhancing our guest experience is the first step on a journey of regional and international expansion, that will captivate the most discerning of traveller. We have strong foundations to build from and an exceptionally talented team that I am confident will see Jumeirah reaffirm its reputation as a leader in luxury hospitality.”





To celebrate this pivotal moment, Jumeirah Burj Al Arab is the striking backdrop for the unveiling of the brand’s new visual identity. The billowing sail of the architectural masterpiece lights up this week with a mesmerizing projection that tells Jumeirah’s origin story while looking ahead to its next chapter. The illumination concludes with a reveal of the re-designed Jumeirah signature and reimagined symbol – which blends traditional calligraphy inspired by the brand’s heritage with a contemporary aesthetic to symbolise its future ambitions – displayed on the global icon of luxury hospitality for all to see.





Micheal Grieve, Chief Brand Officer for Jumeirah said: “Jumeirah’s brand story is born from a rich heritage of hospitality, originating from a time when travellers to the region were offered shelter and the opportunity to share ideas, knowledge, and wisdom. That spirit of warm and generous hospitality and strong sense of community shapes what the Jumeirah brand is today. As we enter our next chapter, we want to continue sharing that legacy while enriching the experience to bring joy to our guests from around the world. By inspiring conversation and connection, we aim to build our reputation as a globally revered and influential hospitality brand.”







