Raashii Calls Vaani Kapoor A 'Cutieee' After Seeing The Throwback Pics She Shared

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Actress Vaani Kapoor, on Wednesday, treated fans to some "throwback" pictures from her childhood and teenage years.
The actress, who has eight million followers on Instagram shared a string of pictures, wherein we can see her adorable childhood photos. She is looking like a cute little bundle of joy as she poses with her family and loved ones in the old photographs.
There is also a passport size picture of Vaani which reflects back on her teenage years.
The post is captioned: "Just throwbacks."
Vaani's bestie Raashii Khanna said: "Cutieeee !!!"
Anushka Ranjan commented: "Sweetu."
Meanwhile, the 35-year-old diva was last seen in the 2022 Ranbir Kapoor- starrer period drama 'Shamshera'. Vaani next has 'Khel Khel Mein' and 'Raid 2' in the pipeline.
