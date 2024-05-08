Death rates in Kenya floods surges to 238, 75 missing

(MENAFN) The toll from the devastating floods and landslides in Kenya, triggered by heavy rains since March, has climbed to 238 fatalities, with an additional 75 individuals still missing, as confirmed by the government on Tuesday.



Isaac Mwaura, the Government Spokesman, reported that eight more lives were lost due to the raging floods in the past 24 hours alone. The impact of the disaster has led to the displacement of 47,000 households, affecting a total of 286,011 people across the country.



In response to the crisis, the government has pledged its commitment to safeguarding the lives of those affected and is actively engaged in establishing housing facilities to accommodate the displaced population.



Despite ongoing efforts, some regions of the country remain isolated and inaccessible as roads and bridges have been washed away by the floods, leaving thousands of residents stranded. This disruption has had widespread ramifications, including the indefinite postponement of school reopenings and significant disruptions to businesses nationwide.



In light of the ongoing threat, Mwaura issued a directive for individuals residing in riparian corridors and within a 30-meter radius of rivers to evacuate immediately or face forced removal. Emphasizing the seriousness of the situation, he reiterated that no one will be allowed to return to these high-risk areas.



Acknowledging the magnitude of the crisis, Mwaura affirmed that multi-agency teams have been deployed to assist in rescue operations and the distribution of essential food supplies to affected communities.

MENAFN08052024000045015839ID1108188247