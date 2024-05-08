Iraqi Shiite Militia Claims Drone Attack On Israel

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, May 8 (NNN-NINA) – A Shiite militia in Iraq, yesterday, claimed responsibility for a drone attack on a site in Eilat in southern Israel.

The militia, known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, said in an online statement that, its fighters launched a drone attack“on a vital site in Eilat on Tuesday evening (last night),” without providing additional details about the specific location targeted or any resulting casualties.

The statements stressed that, the attacks were carried out“in solidarity with the people of Gaza,” and the militia pledged to persist in targeting“the enemy's strongholds.”

So far, there has been no official response from the Israeli side, but Israeli media said that, residents of Eilat reported“seeing an interceptor missile launched over the city,” last night.

Since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on Oct 7, last year, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has launched multiple attacks on Israeli and U.S. bases in the region.– NNN-NINA

