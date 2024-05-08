Vodafone Qatar Executive Team Tours Network Sites To Review Safety Protocols

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In line with Vodafone Qatar's ongoing commitment to the health and safety of its workforce, Vodafone Qatar's executive team recently visited a number of the company's telecom network sites.

Chief Human Resources Officer, Khames Mohammed Al Naimi and Chief Technology Officer, Ramy Boctor toured its external sites, engaging with employees, and business partners to review safety protocols and showcase Vodafone Qatar's proactive approach to fostering a safe working environment. The team applauded the effective safety measures already in place and discussed strategies for further safety enhancements, as part of the company's ongoing efforts to promote and enhance health and safety standards across its operations.

The visits also served as an opportunity for the executives to directly witness the practical implementation of safety processes and the effectiveness of safety equipment.

Vodafone Qatar's executive team commented on the occasion:“These ongoing activities demonstrate our unwavering commitment to ensuring the health and safety of all our employees. Safety is not just a priority but a core value at Vodafone, and we are dedicated to upholding the highest standards across all our sites.”