Bitpanda expands into the UAE and launches Bitpanda MENA

(MENAFN- Atteline) • Bitpanda will open its first regional office in Dubai and has already appointed Walid Benothman, Nadeem Ladki and Waleed Rassuli to tailor its B2B solution to the needs of the local market

• The fintech unicorn has chosen the UAE for its first expansion outside of Europe due to its tech-friendly banking industry, rapid retail adoption, and the country’s innovative regulatory environment

• Initially, the focus of the team will be on partnering with local institutions to provide them with the infrastructure needed to launch their own trading offer through Bitpanda Technology Solutions.



Dubai, 7 May 2024: The largest European crypto platform and infrastructure provider Bitpanda has announced plans to expand to the Middle East, with the launch of Bitpanda MENA. Bitpanda will match the region’s ambitions and provide the infrastructure necessary to power future trading growth and unlock digital assets for millions of investors.



Banks, fintechs, (neo-)brokers and crypto-native companies in the region will be able to partner with Bitpanda Technology Solutions (BTS) to launch their own trading solutions powered by Bitpanda’s infrastructure in as little as 3 months once Bitpanda MENA has finalised obtaining its local licence later this year. BTS already partners with several of Europe’s largest banks, and currently provides the trading infrastructure for over 20 million customers across Europe.



Eric Demuth, co-founder and CEO of Bitpanda commented: “Over the last year we’ve seen a huge increase in demand for access to digital assets and a general maturation of the industry. Through Bitpanda Technology Solutions we will provide the region with the trading infrastructure it needs to meet the ambitions of its investors. We are already the partner of choice for some of Europe’s biggest banks because we have proven again and again over the last decade that we provide both the best products, and the safety, security and trust they need to succeed. The UAE is the ideal place for us to make our entry to the Middle Eastern market. It has the perfect mix of investor demand and innovative regulatory environment that will allow us to deliver the best trading solution available on the market.”



BTS allows its partners to integrate a modular and scaled 24/7 trading infrastructure and offer trading, investing and custody services across every asset class in a modular way. Partners can build their own user experiences on an ISO 27001 certified and battle-proofed infrastructure incl. features such as savings plans, asset-to-asset swaps and crypto staking functionality. Additionally, all of Bitpanda’s European licences and regulatory experience can be accessed through a partnership with the most comprehensive and regulated crypto platform in Europe.



Walid BenOthman, Managing Director of Bitpanda MENA continued: “Bitpanda has built a truly world-class product that is already trusted by millions of European investors, and several of Europe’s largest banks. We know we have the best product available and are thrilled to be able to launch it in Dubai where demand for crypto and digital assets has never been higher.”



Bitpanda MENA will open its first office in Dubai at the DMCC Crypto Centre and has already appointed an experienced team led by Walid Benothman to tailor its offering to the local market. In line with its long history of regulatory compliance, Bitpanda is in the final stages of obtaining its FSP and will continue to work with local regulators to ensure a fully compliant product offering.



Speaking about the announcement, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC commented: “As the world’s leading free zone and largest hub for Web3 in the region, DMCC is delighted that Bitpanda has announced its expansion to the Middle East via Dubai. As one of the leading names in the European crypto space, we look forward to working with Bitpanda through the DMCC Crypto Centre and its over 600 member companies as the ecosystem grows. We’re thrilled to welcome another unicorn to Dubai.”



About Bitpanda

Bitpanda was founded in Vienna in 2014 and is one of Europe's leading crypto brokers. With a selection of over 2,800 digital assets, including more than 400 crypto assets and numerous stocks*, ETFs*, precious metals and commodities, the Austrian fintech unicorn offers one of the most comprehensive ranges of digital assets available in Europe. Already trusted by over 4.5 million users, and dozens of institutional partners, Bitpanda holds licences in several countries, and has a proven track record of working with local regulators to keep assets safe and secure. This makes Bitpanda one of the safest and most strictly regulated trading platforms in the industry. In addition to its headquarters in Vienna, Bitpanda has offices in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin and Bucharest.





About Bitpanda Technology Solutions

Bitpanda Technology Solutions is one of the most scalable "Investing-as-a-Service" infrastructure in Europe and worldwide. The platform enables FinTechs, traditional banks, and online platforms to offer regulated trading, investment, and custody services for stocks/ETFs, cryptocurrencies, precious metals, and commodities. Partners can build their own offerings on an ISO 27001-certified and time-tested infrastructure. This fully modular platform allows for integration via state-of-the-art API or direct white label.



