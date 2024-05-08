Indian opponent pledges to fight Modi plots

(MENAFN) In a bid to rally support ahead of India's ongoing election, the Indian National Congress (INC), the primary opposition party, has vowed to dismantle key policies enacted by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi if they ascend to power.



Rahul Gandhi, a prominent figure within the Congress Party and a key challenger to the BJP, has pledged to abolish the 'Agnipath' scheme introduced in 2022. This policy, aimed at restructuring the recruitment process for non-officer positions in the army, has faced staunch opposition from the Congress, which argues that it diminishes the prospects of participants securing permanent military jobs with guaranteed salaries and pensions.



Addressing supporters at an election rally in the state of Jharkhand, Gandhi further committed to revamping the BJP's Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, which was implemented in 2017 as a replacement for various indirect domestic taxes. The Congress Party has criticized the current GST framework, alleging that it has adversely impacted the economy, and has proposed the introduction of a revised 'GST-2.0' featuring a single tax slab aimed at alleviating the burden on the poor.



In a video released on Tuesday, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul's mother and Chairperson of the Congress Party, reiterated the party's stance, attributing issues such as youth unemployment, crimes against women, and discrimination against marginalized communities to BJP policies. She accused the BJP of pursuing power at the expense of inclusivity and dialogue, highlighting what she perceives as a rejection of principles fundamental to a democratic and equitable society.



As the election campaign intensifies, the Congress Party's promise to reverse Modi government policies underscores the stark ideological divide between the ruling BJP and its primary challenger. The pledge to dismantle existing schemes and introduce alternative measures reflects the Congress Party's vision for governance and its aspirations to address perceived shortcomings in current policy frameworks.

