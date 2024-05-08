Cabinet Reviews MOPH Proposal On National Policy Regarding Childhood Obesity

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday.

One of the reviewed topics during the Cabinet's meeting was the national policy regarding the phenomenon of childhood obesity in Qatar, proposed by the Ministry of Public Health.

After the meeting, HE Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi issued the following statement:

The Cabinet considered the topics on its agenda as follows:

First - the Cabinet approved the hosting of the Fifth Regional Conference on Higher Education in Arab Countries.

Second - the Cabinet approved the following:

1. The draft agreement on basic contribution between the Qatar Fund for Development in the State of Qatar and the International Fund for Agricultural Development.

2. The draft contribution agreement regarding the Doha Programme of Action (2023-2031) between the Qatar Fund for Development in the State of Qatar and the United Nations Office represented by its Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States.

3. The draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of endowments and Islamic affairs between the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs in the State of Qatar and the Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

4. The draft memorandum of understanding between the Communications Regulatory Authority in the State of Qatar and the National Authority for Management and Regulation of Communications in the Republic of Romania.

Third - the Cabinet reviewed the following matters and made appropriate decisions:

1. The national policy regarding the phenomenon of childhood obesity in the State of Qatar, proposed by the Ministry of Public Health.

2. A report on the results of the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science.

3. A report on the results of the participation of the Qatari delegation, led by HE the Minister of Labor, in the 100th session of the Board of Directors of the Arab Labor Organization.