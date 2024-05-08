Mark Ruffalo denounces Israel’s persistent attacks on Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) Mark Ruffalo, renowned for his roles in Marvel films, spoke out against Israel's prolonged assaults on Gaza, expressing concern over the dire situation faced by Palestinians. He lamented the harsh dilemma imposed upon them, saying: "Die in the desert or die in your homes."



"Help is desperately needed for the Children of Gaza and the people of Rafah," Ruffalo said in a post on social media platform X.



Ruffalo highlighted the dire conditions faced by residents of Rafah, describing them as being sent to "internment camps" where they endure "neglect" and "suffering."



Recently, the Israeli military announced its seizure of the Palestinian-controlled side of the Rafah Border Crossing, a critical link between Gaza and Egypt.



Following Palestinian resistance group's Hamas attack on October 7, which resulted in approximately 1,200 casualties, Israel has relentlessly bombarded the Gaza Strip. Palestinian health authorities report that nearly 34,800 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, have been killed in Gaza, with 78,100 others sustaining injuries.



After seven months of Israeli military action, large portions of Gaza lie in ruins, forcing 85 percent of the enclave's population into internal displacement. This crisis is exacerbated by a severe blockade on essential resources such as food, clean water, and medicine, according to the UN.



Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice. In an interim ruling issued in January, the court found it "plausible" that Israel is engaging in genocide in Gaza. The ruling ordered Tel Aviv to cease such actions and take measures to ensure the provision of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza.

